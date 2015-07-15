 Top
    Close photo mode

    Vaezi: To connect the railroad between Iran and Azerbaijan is a top priority

    A telephone conversation was held between Minister of Economy and Industry of Azerbaijan and Iranian Minister of Communications

    Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ A telephone conversation was held between the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy and Industry, Shahin Mustafayev and Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Iran Mahmoud Vaezi.

    Report informs referring to Tasnim, during the conversation M.Vaezi emphasized the development of relations between the two countries.

    He also noted that, connection of the railroad of the two countries is a top priority.

    Ministers also discussed mutual cooperation in the banking, energy and social areas, the issue of visas simplification and export of Iranian medicines in Azerbaijan.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi