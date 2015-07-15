Vaezi: To connect the railroad between Iran and Azerbaijan is a top priority

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ A telephone conversation was held between the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy and Industry, Shahin Mustafayev and Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Iran Mahmoud Vaezi.

Report informs referring to Tasnim, during the conversation M.Vaezi emphasized the development of relations between the two countries.

He also noted that, connection of the railroad of the two countries is a top priority.

Ministers also discussed mutual cooperation in the banking, energy and social areas, the issue of visas simplification and export of Iranian medicines in Azerbaijan.