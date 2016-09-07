Turkmenistan to increase cargo transportation through Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkmenistan will increase the volume of cargo transportation through Azerbaijan. Turkmen President gave relevant instructions after our relevant appeal."

Report informs, Chairman of "Azerbaijani Railways" CJSC Javid Gurbanov told reporters, commenting on the Ashgabat Declaration to create a transport corridor from Beijing to London recently signed by Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan.

J. Gurbanov said according to the commission, 20,000 tons of oil products will be send through Azerbaijan to Europe.

"Turkmenistan has no access to the ocean, but the country is rich in oil and gas resources. A large amount of investment made in the country in the manufacture of chemical materials, new ports worth about 1 bln USD are being built in the Caspian Sea. Manufactured products have to be exported to world markets.The main gateway to Europe for Turkmenistan lies along the route Azerbaijan-Georgia.Although Turkmenistan borders with Iran, terrain is an obstacle in this case.In addition, Iran itself manufactures chemical products.Therefore, Turkmenistan is interested in transportation of goods through Azerbaijan.After our address the president of this country gave corresponding instructions also Ilham Aliyev controlled the question. In this regard, the volume of cargo transportation through Azerbaijan will increase", J. Gurbanov said.

He also stressed that Azerbaijan plans to increase the volume of cargo transit through the territory of the country up to 50 mln tons, which will bring huge profits to country's economy.