Turkmen ship undergoes repair in Baku

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ RO-RO type ship "Berkarar" belonging to the Turkmen Navy is being repaired at the "Zigh" shipbuilding and repair yard in Baku.

Report informs referring to the "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC.

The ship's underwater and surface parts are being cleaned in the yard and painted using triple paint. Also, both engines, diesel generators, and 6 pumps are repaired.

Pipe and electrical systems of the "Berkarar" ship are also being repaired.

Notably, main activity of the plant is to repair vessels and technical equipment belonging to the "Caspian Shipping Company" and other organizations as well as to prepare different types of spare parts and technical means on the basis of orders.