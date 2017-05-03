Turkish Airlines reduces allowable baggage weight

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey’s largest airline company Turkish Airlines decreased allowable baggage weight from 32 kg to 23 kg.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the innovation will be introduced from July 1.

Director of Turkish Travel Agencies in Berlin Necati Kaya said that bulk of travelers with Turkish Airlines are Turks living in European countries.

"Luggage of Turks are heavier than other passengers. Turkish passengers will have to pay fee for additional baggage”, N. Kaya noted.