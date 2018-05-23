 Top
    Traffic movement restricted in two roads of Baku

    Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ In order to regulate the movement of vehicles in Baku, works on re-painting of horizontal marking and drawing new lines are being carried in Yasamal district, in the part of Baku circular road-1 passing to Yeni Yasamal area, as well as in Lokbatan-Gobu highway, Garadagh district.

    Report informs referring to the State Motor Road Agency of Azerbaijan, the traffic movement will be restricted partly in these roads from 11:00 a.m. to evening.

    Drivers are encouraged to be careful on these roads and obey temporary road signs and traffic rules.

