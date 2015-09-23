 Top
    Close photo mode

    Traffic jam occurred on Baku streets

    Traffic density observed on main roads of Baku

    Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic congestion is being observed on the streets of Baku this morning. 

    Report was told in the Intelligent Transport Management Center (ITMC).

    Thus, relative congestion is being observed in the movement of cars in Koroglu Rahimov street, Tbilisi Avenue (in both directions), Zia Bunyatov avenue (towards "January 20"), Afiyaddina Jalilov street Hasan Aliyev (towards intersection with Tbilisi Avenue) and Azadlig Avenue (towards Binagadi district) a slow movement of vehicles.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi