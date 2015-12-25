Traffic jam occurred in front of Education Ministry

Baku. 25 December.REPORT.AZ/ This morning traffic density observed in Khatai Avenue of Baku city (in front of the Ministry of Education).

Report was told in the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC).

As well as, traffic density observed in Ziya Bunyadov Avenue (to the direction of '20 Yanvar' subway - relative traffic density) and Tbilisi Avenue (In front of the Ministry of Transport).