    Traffic jam occurred in Baku due to heavy rain

    Traffic density is observed in main avenues in Baku

    Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ This morning, density of traffic observed on the roads of Baku city.

    Report was told in the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC).

    Density is observed in Z.Bunyadov Avenue (in both directions), Nobel Avenue (towards the city center), Heydar Aliyev Avenue (outside road/the main road as an alternative) and Samad Vurgun Street, Baku-Sumgayit highway (towards capital).

    In addition, the relative density observed on Abbasgulu Bakikhanov Street Baku, Yusif Safarov Street (towards the city), Rashid Behbudov Street, Tbilisi Avenue (towards the city / alternative way - Hasan Zardabi Street), Including Uzeyir Hajibeyov Street (alternative way - 28 May str).

    It is assumed that traffic density caused by rain.

