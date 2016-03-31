 Top
    ​Traffic jam observed on main roads of Baku city

    There is a dense-traffic on the road towards the center

    Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ The traffic jam is observed in the morning on Baku-Sumgayit highway (in the direction of the capital) and Binagadi highway.

    Report was told in the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC), there is dense traffic on A.Bakyhanov Street, Samad Vurgun Street (in the direction of modern educational complex), Koroglu Rahimov Street (towards the Presidential residence), Tbilisi Avenue (in front of the Ministry of Transport), Azadlig Avenue, the streets of Uzeyir Hajibayov and Yusif Safarov (towards the center).

