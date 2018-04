Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ Special lanes set for the movement of transport designed for the inaugural of European Games come into force from today.

Report was told by the Transport and Communications Manager of the European Games Operation Committee, Afag Suleymanli: "The drivers asked not to use these lanes."

The drivers, violating these requirements will be fined in sum of 40 AZN and charged 4 demerit points.