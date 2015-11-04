 Top
    Roads with traffic density in Baku revealed

    Density is observed in the territorry

    Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic density is observed in some streets of Baku today.

    Report informs referring to the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC).

    According to the information, traffic jam is recorded in Baku-Sumgait highway (in the direction of 20 Yanvar), Samad Vurghun Street (in front of Modern Education Center named after H.Aliyev), Moscow Avenue (in the direction of 20 Yanvar), Yusif Safarov Street (in front of Oilworkers (Neftchilar) Hospital) and Matbuat Avenue. 

