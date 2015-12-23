​Tehran to host meeting of Transport Ministers

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 23 Tehran (Iran) will host III Meeting of Transport Ministers of the Caspian countries.

Report was told in the Ministry of Transport of Azerbaijan, the delegation led by Minister of Transport Ziya Mammadov will also attend the meeting.

The meeting will discuss the expansion of cooperation in all fields of international and regional corridors and transport capacity of the Caspian countries and modernization of transport infrastructure in the region as well as creation of logistics centers.

At the end adoption of the final declaration of transport ministers of the Caspian countries is planned.