Taxi stops will be marked with lines

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Transport Agency (BTA) started work aimed at aligning 79 licensed taxi stops with determined standards.

Report was informed in BTA, marking of 11 taxi stops in conformity with international standards is carried out within the process.

“Metal railings placed around taxi stops for security of passengers. Ramps have been installed at the stops to enable disabled passengers or those with baby carriages to use taxi”, statement says.