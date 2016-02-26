State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture holds meeting with AIB representatives

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Baku-Sumgayit Local Railway Service Project has been discussed at today's meeting at the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture with participation of specialists and urban planning, transport and water officials of the permanent representative office of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, on behalf of the State Committee, Deputy Chairman Dovlatkhan Dovlatkhanov and officials of the committee attended the meeting.