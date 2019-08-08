​Speed limit in two highways of Baku reduced

The speed limit at the Heydar Aliyev Avenue-Airport-Bilgah highway and Zigh-Airport highway was reduced by 20 km/h on all lanes due to rainy weather, the Baku Transport Agency told Report.

According to the Agency, the goal is to ensure security of traffic: "We ask drivers to observe the speed limit, take into account the meteorological factors and treat other people with understanding. At the same time, we recommend pedestrians not to get to the moving part of the highway and use the pedestrian crossings."