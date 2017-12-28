Russia and Azerbaijan ink memo on sea trips organization

© AXDG https://report.az/storage/news/14f6846c23e50236f2d8193cc4adba78/1199ef83-028a-46b5-8d07-5b4eb2241c35_292.jpg

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation led by Director General of "Moscow River Shipping" OJSC, Konstantin Anisimov visited "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC.

Report informs citing the company, at the meeting, the sides have signed a memorandum on organization of sea trips by PV300VD project “Pyotr Velikiy” passenger ship in the Caspian Sea.

Russian guests said that Baku has powerful tourism opportunities. From this point of view, organization of sea trips will have a positive impact to further increase in number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan and development of tourism in the country.

During the discussions, it was noted that with this project it would be possible to attract tourists not only from the Caspian countries, but also from the US, Australia, Europe and China.

At the end of the talks, K. Anisimov and R. Valiyev signed a joint memorandum of cooperation. According to the memorandum, tourist trips will be organized to Baku by "Pyotr Velikiy", which is under constructing, by late 2019.

The ship's passenger capacity will make 310 people and will have a high comfort. Passengers will be able to travel to the Black Sea, the Russian port cities and to the Caspian countries by cruise liner.

Technical specifications of the ship will allow to berth in the ports at the Caspian Sea. 90-man staff will serve tourists in the ship with length of 141 meters and width of 16.82 meters.

During the meeting, the sides expressed their intention to build new ships in the next periods. They will hold regular exchange of experience for effectiveness of the cooperation.

Astrakhan-Baku route will be examined for trips at the initial stage. The scope of tours will be expanded by 2020.