Problem arose in work of payment terminals in Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ Two leading payment systems of Azerbaijan - "E-manat" and "Milliön" had difficulty in work. Report informs these payment systems are temporarily out of service.

Ultimately, citizens cannot carry out banking, utilities, telecommunications and other payments.

Notably " E-manat " terminals owned by "Modenis" LLC, "MilliÖn" terminals by "Komtek" LLC.

Deputy Director of Modenis Vusal Suleymanov, said to Report that occasional lapse in some terminals are possiblebut the problem is not a massive.

PR manager of Komtek LLC Afandiyeva Ulviyya said to Report that currently the company having software updates. In this regard, the terminals can have problems, but they will be eliminated as soon as possible.