    President inaugurates Takla-Sundu-Khilmilli highway after major overhaul

    The head of state cut ribbon symbolizing opening of Takla-Sundu-Khilmilli highway© President.az

    Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the inauguration of Takla-Sundu-Khillmilli highway in Gobustan district after major overhaul.

    Report informs, Chairman of Azeravtoyol Open Joint Stock Company Saleh Mammadov told the head of state that Takla-Sundu-Khilmilli highway connects six villages with a total population of 15,000 people.

    The total length of the highway is 17,2 km, while its width is six metres. Takla-Sundu-Khilmilli highway has two lanes.

    Under the project, nine bus stops were installed along the road.

    The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of Takla-Sundu-Khilmilli highway.

