Number of lands put up for sale in Baku up 19% in last two years

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Demand in land market of Baku increased by 19.4% from February 2015 to February 2017 and the number of sale advertisements made 437. For comparison, as of March 2014, the number of sale advertisements made 815. Thus, there were 46% decline on land market since March 2014 till February 2017. Report informs, this was revealed as a result of investigations by monitoring team of “Real Estate Market Participants "Public Union.

In February 2017, the region's share in total supply portfolio was as follows:

In February 2017, the land market prices were as follows: