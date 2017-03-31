 Top
    Close photo mode

    Number of lands put up for sale in Baku up 19% in last two years

    Demand in land market of Baku increased by 19.4% from February 2015 to February 2017

    Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Demand in land market of Baku increased by 19.4% from February 2015 to February 2017 and the number of sale advertisements made 437. For comparison, as of March 2014, the number of sale advertisements made 815. Thus, there were 46% decline on land market since March 2014 till February 2017. Report informs, this was revealed as a result of investigations by monitoring team of “Real Estate Market Participants "Public Union.

    In February 2017, the region's share in total supply portfolio was as follows:

    In February 2017, the land market prices were as follows:

    DistrictSettlementPrice (acres of land)
    SabunchuBilgah3 904
     Bilgah. (seashore)16 717
     Zabrat6 338
     Ramana3 783
     Bakikhanov33 519
     Nardaran8 500
     Nardaran (seashore)15 000-20 000
     Savalan 9 000
     Kurdakhani2 000
    Surakhani
    		Hovsan5 177
     Bulbule17 500
     Yeni Surakhani3 867
     Emirjan10 571
     Yeni Guneshli11 000
     Dede Korkut2 000
     Bahar 4500
     Garachukur16 997
    SəbailBadamdar, 3 massif22 030
    KhataiAhmadli27 143
     H.Aslanov 34 797
    XəzərDubandi2 800
     Gala3 175
     Bina3 139
     Binə (Mardakan highway)9 875
     Gala3 175
     Mardakan6 622
     Buzovna6 983
     Shuvalan4 333
     Turkan2 100
     Zire1 767
     Shaghan11 500
    YasamalYeni Yasamal 18 571
    PirallahiGurgan 5 000
    BinagadiVI microdistrict37 500
     VIII microdistrict111 250
     IX microdistrict
    		16 125
     Bilajari 11 943
     Binagadi 7 104
     Rasulzade 8 595
     Sulutepe 6 802
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi