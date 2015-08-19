New locomotive imported in Azerbaijan from Kazakhstan

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ New locomotive for freight trains imported from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.

Report was told by the head of the press service of "Azerbaijani Railways" CJSC Nadir Azmammadov.

According to N. Azmammadov this is completely new locomotives of joint production of Kazakhstan-US: "Locomotives assembled in Kazakhstan commissioned by order of US company General Motors (GM)". According to the agreement signed by countries it is planned to bring 10 freight locomotives in Azerbaijan.

One locomotive has 3,500 horsepower.