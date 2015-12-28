Nardaran roads are demolished

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Reconstruction of Absheron street in Nardaran settlement of Baku is carried out. Length of reconstructed street is 2220 meters, average width 8 meters. During repair works, road is expected to be expanded to 18 meters. At present, demolition works are carried out for this purpose. New fences are built in demolished parts, road bed is tightened.

Report was told in the Press Secretary of 'Azeryolservis' OJSC of the Transport Ministry.

In accordance with the project, Absheron street will consist of 4 lanes each width of 3,5 meters in order to ensure a comfortable and smooth movement of vehicles.

Analogical works are considered in Nasrulla Asgarov Street of the settlement, too.

In accordance with the project, the street will consist of 4 lanes each width of 3,0 meters.