More than AZN 3.6B invested in Azerbaijan’s economy

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August 2018, foreign enterprises and organizations invested AZN 3,631,100,000 in fixed capital.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee that foreign investment in the fixed capital in August amounted to AZN 396.4 mln. This index was AZN 459.8 mln in January, AZN 437.6 mln in February, AZN 489.1 mln in March, AZN 592.2 mln in April, AZN 447.7 mln in May, AZN 466.2 mln in June and AZN 342.1 mln in July.

According to the Committee, AZN 2,915,000,000 or 80.4% of the investments was made by investors from UK, Switzerland, Turkey, Malaysia, US, Japan, Russia, Iran and Czech Republic.