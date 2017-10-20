Millionth tons of cargo sent from Kuryk to Baku port

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ The millionth tons of cargo from the Kuryk port in the Caspian Sea was sent to Baku port.

According to official data, 548,000 tons of this amount cargo exported, while 452,000 tons imported.

Loads from Kurik port are directed to Europe through Azerbaijan and Georgia. Presently, Kazakhstan's grain, coal, oil products, fertilizers, chemicals, as well as transit cargoes from China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are exported from Kuryk ferry complex.