Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ "MIDA" LLC under the State Housing Construction Agency (MIDA) has signed contract with 4 companies for the construction of Yasamal residential complex.

Report informs referring to official media.

According to information, they are winners of the open tender on Lot 4 - “Hovers Group” LLC, “SMT İnşaat” LLC, “Caspian GLG” LLC and “Bakelektro” OJSC.