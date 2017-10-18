MIDA delivers first apartments at Yasamal Residential Complex in summer

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Yasamal Residential Complex, built to meet the population's housing needs in Azerbaijan, will provide 1,843 families with apartments.

Report informs, Sadig Sadigov, Deputy Director of the State Housing Construction Agency (MIDA) under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said.

According to him, the first apartments in the complex will be launched next summer.

"Over 20 contractor companies and 3,500 employees have been involved in the implementation of this project", he said.

In addition, according to the MIDA official, the agency's currently designed second residential complex will consist of 3,000 apartments.