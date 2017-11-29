MIDA attracts private investment close to 11 mln AZN

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ The State Housing Construction Agency (MIDA) under the President of Azerbaijan has attracted a private investment close to 11 mln AZN.

Report informs, Samir Nuriyev, Director of the MIDA said speaking at the conference on "Real Estate, Privatization and Investments”.

"Soon, we are planning to attract 6-7 mln AZN in construction of a shopping mall in the Yasamal residential complex. Thus, the amount of private investments in our projects will reach 18 mln AZN that makes 15% of total portfolio”, he said.

Nuriyev also added that the first buildings built in the complex will be put into operation in summer of 2018.