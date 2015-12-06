 Top
    Mexico and Azerbaijan discussed possible cooperation in transport area

    Ambassador of Mexico met with Ziya Mammadov

    Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini met with the minister of transport Ziya Mammadov, Report was informed at the embassy of Mexico in Azerbaijan.

    At the meeting it was noted fostering relations between Mexico and Azerbaijan, also the need to expand cooperation in various fields. Z.Mammadov, reported on the activity of the body that heads and stressed importance of establishing the legal framework for the intensification of cooperation in mentioned area.

    The ambassador of Mexico spoke in detail about the transportation system of his country and addressed the experience that has Mexico in this area.

