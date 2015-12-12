Javid Gurbanov: 8-kilometer rail stretch to be built from Azerbaijani Astara to Iranian border

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ " North-South transport corridor project is necessary for us, so we try to simplify this work."

Report informs, chairman of CJSC "Azerbaijani Railways" Javid Gurbanov told reporters.

J.Gurbanov added that in this regard Coordination Council has already been created: "On December 21, Iranian capital, Tehran to host a meeting, which will set specific issues for discussion. At the initial stage, 8-kilometer stretch of railway will be built from the Azerbaijani Astara to Iranian border. There will also be a bridge length of 100 meters, which will facilitate the transport of goods."