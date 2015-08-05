Initial route lines and tariffs of BakuBus OJSC buses revealed - LIST

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Initial route line buses of Iveco, belonging BakuBus OJSC. Report informs, according to the initial plan, shuttle bus No.1 will run through the m/s from "Koroglu" to m/s "28 May", a shuttle bus No.2 - from m/s "20 January" - to m/s "Azadlig" - Ziya Bunyadov, shuttle bus No.3 - from m/s "Azadlig" - to m/s "Elmler Akademiyasi", shuttle bus No.4 - from m/s "Narimanov" to m/s "Kahati", a shuttle bus No.5 - from m/s "Narimanov" to the 20th station, the shuttle bus No.6 to m/s "Azadlig" - the 20th station, the shuttle bus No.7 from m/s "Azadlig" to Ziya Bunyadov - 20th station, shuttle bus No.8 from m/s "Azadlig" to m/s "28 May", a shuttle bus No.9 from m/s "Narimanov" to Caspian Mall, shuttle bus No.10 from m/s "Narimanov "to Azneft circle, shuttle bus No.11 from m/s "Narimanov" to m/s "Elmler Akademiyasi", shuttle bus No.12 from m/s "20 January" to the 20th station, the shuttle bus No.13 from m/s "20 January" to m/s "Koroglu", shuttle bus No.14 from m/s "20 January" to m/s "Khatai".

Deputy Director of BakuBus, Vusal Kerimli said to Report that, the movement of buses on these routes require the necessary permits and documents.

According to him, at the initial stage of the buses will travel on above mentioned routes: "This will become a reality after obtaining the necessary permits and documents collection. Launch of new bus shuttle lines is planned for the end of August - beginning of September."

V.Kerimli noted that payment for buses of BakuBus will be made only by a single payment card system. These payment cards can be used in the subway.

Single payment cards can be purchased at the terminals of BakıKart in subway. The cards will be of two types - general and limited-use. The cost of plastic cards BakıKart is 2AZN, rates for one fare is 0.20 manat. The balance is replenished in the terminals, the card is not refundable.