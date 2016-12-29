Infrastructure will be created for electric cars in Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan plans to create infrastructure for electric powered cars.

Report informs, Strategic Road Map for development of utilities (electricity and thermal energy, water and gas supply) in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The document notes that two primary goals will be prioritized in retail sales component associated with the electricity sector: "First, the industrial and commercial sector to achieve the level of energy efficiency in Europe. In both fields, the state will encourage different energy efficiency methodologies. For example, buildings and products efficiently using energy will be promoted. Secondly, building an infrastructure required for the use of electric-powered cars. Electrically powered cars expected to be used in 2020.