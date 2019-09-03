 Top

Hong Kong to host 'One belt, one road' international summit

Hong Kong to host 'One belt, one road' international summit

China's Hong Kong is to play a host to 'One belt, one road' international summit.

Report informs citing foreign media that the summit is scheduled for September 11-12.

The last time the forum of the 'One belt, one road' project was held in China on April 26 of this year.

Notably, in 2013, CHP declared a new economic development strategy 'One belt, one road' aimed at creating the infratructure between the Eurasian people and establishing mutual relations. The strategy envisages two main directions of development: Silk Way Economic Belt and Maritime Silk Way. The direct transportation of goods from East to West on concessional terms lies through creation of a trade corridor. Azerbaijan was the first country to support China's 'One belt, one road' initiative in the Caucasus 

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi