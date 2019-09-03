Hong Kong to host 'One belt, one road' international summit

China's Hong Kong is to play a host to 'One belt, one road' international summit.

Report informs citing foreign media that the summit is scheduled for September 11-12.

The last time the forum of the 'One belt, one road' project was held in China on April 26 of this year.

Notably, in 2013, CHP declared a new economic development strategy 'One belt, one road' aimed at creating the infratructure between the Eurasian people and establishing mutual relations. The strategy envisages two main directions of development: Silk Way Economic Belt and Maritime Silk Way. The direct transportation of goods from East to West on concessional terms lies through creation of a trade corridor. Azerbaijan was the first country to support China's 'One belt, one road' initiative in the Caucasus