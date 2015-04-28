 Top
    Close photo mode

    "Honda" produces airplane for businessmen

    More than 100 orders were received for this plane with a market price of about 4.5 million dollars

    Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Japan's leading automotive brand made its new recent project.

    Report informs, "Honda" company launched private "HondaJet" aircraft,  produced specifically for the businessmen for sale.

    "Honda Aircraft" company involved in the preparation of an airplane, tries to get more comfortable standards by raising business-class aircrafts to a new level.

    Compact "HondaJet" is expected to show at the 13 exhibitions and to fly there freely. With a market price of about 4.5 million dollars, more than 100 orders were received for this plane.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi