"Honda" produces airplane for businessmen

Japan's leading automotive brand made its new recent project.

Report informs, "Honda" company launched private "HondaJet" aircraft, produced specifically for the businessmen for sale.

"Honda Aircraft" company involved in the preparation of an airplane, tries to get more comfortable standards by raising business-class aircrafts to a new level.

Compact "HondaJet" is expected to show at the 13 exhibitions and to fly there freely. With a market price of about 4.5 million dollars, more than 100 orders were received for this plane.