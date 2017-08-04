Georgian media: Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway to be commissioned in 2018

Baku. 4 August.REPORT.AZ/ The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will be commissioned in 2018.

Report informs referring to Business Georgia agency released a statement.

According to statement, Georgian government pins great hopes on this project and expects the growth of transit cargo flow across the country. In accordance with the project, cargo will be delivered from China to Europe through the short route – Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan and Georgia bypassing Russia.

According to the Georgian Economy Ministry, volume of cargo transportation through railways has declined. Thus, in the first half-year, the Georgian railways transported 5,3 mln. tons of cargo, which is 7% less compared to corresponding period of 2016. The cargo transportation has fallen by 40% compared to 2012.

The volume of the processed cargo at ports has also reduced. Throughout the first 6 months of 2017, volume of the processed cargo made 8,3 mln. tons reducing by 1,1% at Poti and Batumi ports, as well as Kulevi and Sarpi terminals.