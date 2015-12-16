Expert: Relative revival of real estate market expected next year

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Situation on the real estate market of Azerbaijan in 2015 is relatively calm compared to the previous years.This passivity will last until the end of the first quarter of 2016.

Report was told by executive director of the public association "Real Estate Market Participants", Elnur Asadov.

Asked about the fluctuation of prices in the property market, E.Asadov noted that after the first quarter of 2016 it is expected infusion of funds to the real estate market, which will lead to some recovery in this market.

"This year also marked the reduction of the construction market by 10-12% depending on the type of building materials. In subsequent years this figure will remain stable, but the recovery in the real estate market will affect construction industry.Today, the pace of construction is very weak", said E. Asadov.