EU's two agreements with total budget of €25 million came into force

Baku. 9 January. European Union will support development of regions and institutional capacity of public administration institutions in Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to EU representative in Azerbaijan, two agreements with total budget of €25 million came into force.

Due to the agreements, €10 million will be allocated to support the rural and regional development, as well €15 million will be allocated for strengthening the institutional capacity of selected public administration institutions in Azerbaijan to implement reforms under the current EU-Azerbaijan agreements.