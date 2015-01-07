Escalator at "Nizami" metro station to close for repair on January 8

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ The escalator No. 3 of Baku Metro's "Nizami" station will be closed for major repair. All the preparatory work has been done in this regard. Report was told by the press service of the organization.

All parts of the escalator to be closed for repair on January 8 will be dismantled. The escalator is planned to open till February 7.

The close of the No.3 escalator for repairing is carried out within the framework of the planned work. Each escalator is closed for current and major repair after completing its determined walking distances.

Baku Metro apologizes to passengers for any inconvenience.