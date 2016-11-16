EC allocated 185 mln EUR for projects within TRACECA corridor

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Up to date EC allocated 185 mln EUR for the implementation of 85 projects in the framework of TRACECA (Europa-Cuacasus-Asia) international transport corridor.

Report informs, Secretary General of TRACECA Mircea Ciopraga said.

According to him, currently, 50% of cargo transported through this corridor are oil and oil products: "Since 2013, a number of times cargo transported from Ukraine to China through Caucasus. By the end of this year, early next year, Turkish and Georgian railway system is expected to unite."