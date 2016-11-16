EC allocated 185 mln EUR for projects within TRACECA corridor

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Up to date EC allocated 185 mln EUR for the implementation of 85 projects in the framework of TRACECA (Europa-Cuacasus-Asia) international transport corridor.
Report informs, Secretary General of TRACECA Mircea Ciopraga said.
According to him, currently, 50% of cargo transported through this corridor are oil and oil products: "Since 2013, a number of times cargo transported from Ukraine to China through Caucasus. By the end of this year, early next year, Turkish and Georgian railway system is expected to unite."
Tural İbadlıNews Author
