Date of termination of use 'Metrokart' cards in Baku Metro revealed

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ In the Baku Metro on August 8 will be possible to use a single payment cards BakıKart and 'BakıKart' cards of limited duration. As Report was told in the CJSC "Baku Metro", initially using of 'BakıKart' payment cards and 'BakıKart' cards of limited duration, will be paid for travel in buses belonging 'BakuBus' Ltd., and the 'Baku Metro' stations.

'BakıKart' single payment cards and 'BakıKart' cards of limited duration may be purchased in the lobbies of all stations and new terminals installed at bus stops of route lines of 'BakuBus' Ltd.

The cost of 'BakıKart' plastic cards is 2AZN, rates for one fare is 0.20 manat. Card balance is replenished in the terminals. This card is designed for continuous use.

Card of limited duration is 0.20 manat. It can be downloaded through payment for 1,2,3 and 4 directions. Payment for one fare is 0.20 manat. The balance of the card is not replenished in the terminals. This card is designed for visitors and residents rarely use public transport.

Cards of both species are non-refundable.

The organization also clarified the issue of integration of new 'Metrokart' cards. Thus, the amount of collateral Metrokarts will be used in two ways: either this amount loaded onto the card and while the balance reset, the card is ejected or the amount of the deposit and the balance on the card Metrokart is transfered to 'BakıKart' card.

Total balance of Metrokart can be used until 30 September. Passengers wishing to transfer the amount of deposit and the balance of 'Metrokart' to 'BakıKart', must purchase 'Bakıkart' and present both cards to the cashier of metro station.

Transfer of the deposit and balance is carried out with only one 'Metrokart' card to one 'Bakıkart' card. People wishing to return 'Metrokart, can get back the amount up to August 15 at the box offices of Baku Metro.

From August 15 until September 30, the amount of collateral 'Metrokart' can only be used as payment for the fare.

Up to September 30, in Baku Metro will be valid both cards of 'Metrokart' and 'Bakıkart'. From September 30 usage of 'Metrokart' cards will be terminated.