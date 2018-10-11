 Top
    Close photo mode

    "Daewoo Bus Kazakhstan" intends to export buses to Azerbaijan

    Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Daewoo Bus Kazakhstan" intends to export buses to Azerbaijan, company's Deputy Director General Marat Makishev told Interfax Kazakhstan, Report informs.

    Makishev said they are working on export of buses to Russia, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and other CIS countries.

    According to him, the company intends to triple bus manufacturing in 2019: "The company manufactured 120 buses last year, 210 in 2018. This figure is planned to reach 300-400 in 2019."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi