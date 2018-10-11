Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Daewoo Bus Kazakhstan" intends to export buses to Azerbaijan, company's Deputy Director General Marat Makishev told Interfax Kazakhstan, Report informs.

Makishev said they are working on export of buses to Russia, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and other CIS countries.

According to him, the company intends to triple bus manufacturing in 2019: "The company manufactured 120 buses last year, 210 in 2018. This figure is planned to reach 300-400 in 2019."