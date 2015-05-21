Customs officers speaking foreign languages involved in Azerbaijani border service

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ The number of customs officials did not change in regard with the first European Games to be held in Azerbaijan next month and remained at the same level.

Report informs, the Chairman of the State Customs Committee (SCC), Aydin Aliyev said: "We are just going to involve experienced specialists, who know a foreign language, into the borders on a basis of our internal resources."

"In addition, we have held seminars on the arrival of passengers and cargo in all borders with the participation of our experienced specialists. A few years ago, we published booklets on the arrival of the cargo and passengers, hand loads and baggage clearance in the Azerbaijani and English languages. All the borders were provided with theses booklets by the Organizing Committee. Our misson is to create conditions for tourists to formalize their hand baggage in time", he added.