    Cost of commercial buildings decreased in Baku

    The price of non-residential premises in dollars fell by 22% last year

    Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ In November, there was a decline in activity and prices of 6 segments forming a portfolio (store, place, service, office, basement, industry)in market for non-residential areas of the city.

    Report informs referring to the results of monitoring by "MBA Consulting Group" conducted in November average selling price of the property used for commercial extraction decreased by 2.13% in Baku and average rental price grew by 3.26%.

    In Baku the average price (offer) of non-residential area in Baku reduced by 2,13% from 3 011 (October price) to 2 947 USD. According to surveys, the dollar prices of non-residential areas decreased by 22.0% compared to the same results in 2014.

