Changes will be made in roads connecting Baku city center

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Despite repairs and reconstruction works in Yusif Safarov Street, which connects central area with Heydar Aliyev Avenue in Baku, there is still a traffic jam observed in this area.

Report informs, GEMMS consultant company proposes implementation of two projects to eliminate this difficulty.

Thus, It is proposed to organize one-way traffic on Y. Safarov street in two more intersections (Sabit Orujov street vs Nizami street and 28 May street vs Mehdi Mehdizade str).

The arrangement of these intersections will also create significant corridor directly connecting "White City" project with city center and Nariman Narimanov avenue (Sovetsky project).

At the same time, Najafgulu Rafiyev street will turn into a major corridor from Babek Avenue to the city center and to the opposite direction. S.Orujov and M.Mehdizade streets will be alternatively parallel to A. Jalilov Street and Nobel Avenue.