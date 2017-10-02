Caspian Construction Week in Baku starts on October 18

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ From the 18 to 21 of October Baku Expo Centre will host the Caspian region’s major event in the construction field - WorldBuild Baku 2017, the 23rd Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition.

Report informs citing the main organizer of the event Iteca Caspian, it will mark the beginning of Caspian Construction Week.

This year’s exhibition will welcome over 200 companies from more than 23 countries worldwide. Germany, the UAE and Iran will all have national display booths at the exhibition. This year’s debutant is Poland. Moreover, this year’s local participants will demonstrate their products under the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand, alongside the first time exhibitors of WorldBuild Baku 2017.

For the first time this year, the WorldBuild Baku is also supported by the State Housing Development Agency under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.