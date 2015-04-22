Budapest to host a meeting of Intergovernmental Economic Commission of Azerbaijan-Hungary

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation headed by the Minister of Economy and Industry of Azerbaijan, co-chair of the Intergovernmental Economic Commission of Azerbaijan-Hungary Shahin Mustafayev recovered to take part in the 5th meeting of the Commission in Hungary.

Report was told in Hungarian Embassy in Azerbaijan, on the first day of his visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Co-Chair of the Commission on the Hungarian side, Peter Siarto.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on projects and plans for cooperation in the economic sphere, realized after the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Hungary in November last year. S. Mustafayev noted that by order of the President of Azerbaijan in the coming days WIZZ Air will resume flights from Budapest to Baku.

P.Siarto, in turn, noted that Hungary welcomes the growing authority of Azerbaijan in the international arena, turning the country into a reliable partner of the EU in the region.

During the meeting with Minister MihályVarga at the Ministry of National Economy of Hungary exchanged views on expanding bilateral economic cooperation.

Today in the Hungarian capital will host a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission between the two countries, as well as meetings of representatives of business circles.