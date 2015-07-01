"British Airways" changes terminal for flights from Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ "British Airways" flights from Baku in Azerbaijan now arrive into London Heathrow’s award-winning Terminal 5 (T5), the home of British Airways. Report was said by "British Airways", starting yesterday (30 June 2015), passengers from Azerbaijan arrive in T5 which has been recognized as the world’s best terminal for the fourth consecutive year in the Skytrax awards.

A high-tech terminal that is capable of handling 30 million customers a year, T5 offers British Airways customers efficient and stress-free travelling.

Flights from Baku previously arrived into Terminal 1 (T1) at the UK’s largest airport.

Following the announcement in 2014, British Airways is consolidating all its flights into London Heathrow from three terminals into two terminals, Terminal 3 (T3) and T5 by the end of 2015.

Flights from Middle East and Central Asia, the Jordanian capital Amman and the Lebanese capital Beirut were also carried out in T1 and T5.

British Airways operates six flights a week from Azerbaijan to London Heathrow T5. A full timetable of British Airways' flights to London and beyond is available online at ba.com, where customers can find the lowest fares and book, pay and check-in online for their flights.