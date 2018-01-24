Baku Transport Agency develops next pilot project on road infrastructure

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku Transport Agency (BTA) together with the Ministry of Education conducted a research in order to study transport conditions near the schools No. 189 an 190, improve road infrastructure and most importantly, ensure pedestrian safety as well as developed a pilot project based on the results.

Report was informed in the BTA press service.

According to information, a number of transport problems have been identified in the area, which can lead to traffic accidents with pedestrians.

The revealed deficiencies include illegal parking on the sidewalks and on the second lane of highway, lack of warning signs, unsatisfactory conditions for people with physical disabilities, lack of special areas children taking or getting out of personal vehicles, relatively high speed of the surrounding streets, lack of informative signs about schools. It was revealed that irrational current of traffic confuses drivers and cause numerous violations.

Implementation of the measures reflected in the project will contribute to improving road conditions in the area, ensuring safety of pedestrians, especially children.

Notably, draft pilot proposals on road infrastructure and traffic management to ensure safety of schoolchildren near secondary schools No. 189 an 190 was reviewed and approved by the Traffic Safety Commission of the Cabinet of Ministers. Changes, considered with the coordination of the BTA will be launched in near future.