Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic will be limited in a part of formula track after organizer of Formula 1 in Azerbaijan, Baku City Circuit Operations Company continues intense works for preparations to Azerbaijan Grand Prix, June 23-25.

Report informs citing the company, section between Khagani Street and Azadlig Avenue, Rashid Behbudov Street will be closed from June 3, 05:00 am till June 4 night. Drivers are recommended to use alternative routes.