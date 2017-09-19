Baku to host international ICT Exhibition and Conference

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Bakutel 2017, the 23rd Azerbaijan International Telecommunications and Information Technologies Exhibition and Conference will be held in Baku from the 5th to the 8th of December. The exhibition will mark the beginning of High Technologies Week.

Report informs, the exhibition has the support of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Fund for the Promotion of Export and Investment (AZPROMO) and the National Confederation of the Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Republic (AEC). The organiser of the exhibition is Caspian Event Organisers (CEO) and Iteca Caspian.

This year’s exhibition will bring together over 200 companies from 20 countries, Among the event’s participants are leading ICT companies of Azerbaijan, mobile operators, telecom operators, Internet providers, system integrators, distributors of well-known brands and radio and television broadcasting companies. The exhibition will present the next generation of IT solutions, including national broadband Internet, 4G-5G mobile technologies, as well as the fibre-optic and cloud computing services. 40% of this year’s participants are regular exhibitors of Bakutel. Bakutel 2017 will also welcome a number of new companies such as Hikvision, Nokia Networks etc.

Bakutel 2017 will host the national stands of several countries.

Over the four days, the exhibition will feature a rich and varied program of business events; there is a plan to hold various conferences and meetings. Within the framework of Bakutel 2017, B2B meetings will be held to provide the exhibitors and professional visitors with an opportunity to hold bilateral meetings.