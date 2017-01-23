Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project will complete in 2-3 months

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Date of completion of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway project was announced.

Report informs citing Anadolu, Turkish Transport, Maritime and Communications Minister Ahmet Arslan said.

"Two months left before the completion of construction works in Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project.

"At present active works are underway in the area. However, given the difficulties of the winter season, I must admit that the work on the BTK expected to be completed in March and April 2017", Turkish minister added.