    Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project will complete in 2-3 months

    Turkish Transport, Maritime and Communication Minister Ahmet Arslan said

    Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Date of completion of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway project was announced.

    Report informs citing Anadolu, Turkish Transport, Maritime and Communications Minister Ahmet Arslan said.

    "Two months left before the completion of construction works in Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project.

    "At present active works are underway in the area. However, given the difficulties of the winter season, I must admit that the work on the BTK expected to be completed in March and April 2017", Turkish minister added.

